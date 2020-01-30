Finkenauer announces nearly $3 Million federal grant for First District Head Start programs

OELWEIN – Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer (IA-01) announced Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is awarding a $2,989,601 grant to Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation for its Head Start programs.
“We need to make sure every child has the chance to start their education on the right foot,” Congresswoman Finkenauer said. “I am happy we are seeing so many Head Start programs making such a positive impact in our community, and this grant will only help that impact continue. I remain committed to doing everything I can to keep setting up future generations for success.”
This month, Finkenauer visited Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation’s Head Start center in Oelwein where she read to students and spoke with staff about the importance of the program.
Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation is a private and non-profit organization that serves low-income families in Allamakee, Bremer, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Howard and Winneshiek in northeast Iowa.
About Head Start:
Head Start promotes the school readiness of young children from low-income families through agencies in their local community. Head Start and Early Head Start programs support the comprehensive development of children from birth to age 5, in centers, childcare partner locations, and in their own homes. Head Start services include early learning, health, and family well-being.
Since Head Start was founded in 1965, Head Start has grown from an eight-week demonstration project to include full day/year services and numerous program options. Head Start has served more than 30 million children.