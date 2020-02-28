First Iowa District Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer, D-Decorah, sent a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Friday asking for clarity on how local governments should prepare for a potential Coronavirus outbreak.
There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Iowa, but Finkenauer in her news release quotes comments from a Centers for Disease Control briefing.
“While I didn’t think that they were at risk right now, we as a family need to be preparing for significant disruption of our lives," Nancy Messonnier, Director of CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said she told her own family.
“It is clear, in listening to our top experts, that this is not a time to panic, but we absolutely must be prepared for Coronavirus to spread in our country,” Finkenauer said. “We have to take this seriously, and a big part of that is ensuring the federal government is working with our community leaders and health care professionals in Iowa.
"We need to make sure that our state and local governments, as well as our hospitals, have what they need now to properly prepare for a possible outbreak.”
In the letter to Azar, Finkenauer asked:
• How can local hospitals identify and prepare to quarantine affected individuals? What resources are available to help them to successfully contain the virus if a case is confirmed in their community? What resources can they expect?
• How is the Department and the Administration’s task force currently offering guidance and assistance to state and local governments to prevent and contain an outbreak?
• What outreach and training for state and local partners has occurred to-date?
• How can our congressional office best position ourselves to help local governments and hospitals prepare themselves against the virus?