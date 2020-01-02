DUBUQUE — Former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign announced Iowa 1st District Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer's endorsement on Thursday.
She will accompany him on some of his campaign stops in the coming days, including one in Independence on Friday, Jan. 3. The doors will open at 5:45 p.m. at the Heartland Acres Agribition Center, with the event beginning at 6:15 p.m.
“I was raised in a small town in rural Iowa, where my family instilled in me the importance of hard work, caring for others, and most importantly the value of public service," Finkenauer said in a statement issued by the Biden campaign. "I take those values with me every day in Washington, where I have made improving the lives of Iowa’s working families my top priority.
“We need a president who reflects those same values and will make America’s working families their top priority. Joe Biden’s character, record and commitment to rebuilding the backbone of the country — the middle class — is what Iowa and this country needs.
"Across the country, and especially in Iowa, too many families are being left behind by our current president. It’s time we have leadership in the White House who believes in the value of not only uniting a divided Congress, but uniting our country through common sense, dignity, and respect.”
Finkenauer recently hosted eight presidential candidates at a forum, co-hosted by nine national labor unions, where she highlighted the importance of labor, jobs and rebuilding Iowa’s infrastructure, according to the statement. Finkenauer previously held a rally with Biden in Cedar Rapids prior to her 2018 election victory.
After voting for President Barack Obama and Vice President Biden in 2008 and 2012, Donald Trump won Iowa's 1st District in 2016.
Over the next five days, Biden will visit another 10 Iowa counties. Finkenauer will join him during his stops in Dubuque, Cedar Rapids, Independence, Waterloo, Vinton, Des Moines, Grinnell and Davenport.