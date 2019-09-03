Abby Finkenauer, Democratic U.S. representative for Iowa’s 1st District, from Dubuque, kicked off her Labor Day weekend with a visit to Oelwein on Friday afternoon.
Finkenauer and Oelwein Mayor Peggy Sherrets toured the city, which included a look at some of the residential area that needs improvement, and a walk around downtown. They ended the hour-long visit with a stop at Flowers on Main, where owner Jen Callahan and staff visited about small business and small community needs.
“This is great to actually see places on weekdays. Usually, I don’t get back to Iowa until a weekend, so I was really looking forward to this opportunity to meet with the mayor and see what’s happening on the ground,” Finkenauer said.
Congresswoman Finkenauer serves on the Small Business Committee, where she chairs the Rural Development, Agriculture, Trade, and Entrepreneurship Subcommittee.
“It’s important to me to get out here and talk with folks about issues. There are 20 counties in the 1st District with amazing small towns in those 20,” she said. Finkenauer was raised in Sherrill in rural Dubuque County, a tiny town with a population of about 175. “Everywhere I go in northeast Iowa feels like home,” she said.
As a member on the Small Business Committee, a main focus for Finkenauer in helping small businesses and rural communities in general, to get access to the things they need. An important access is rural broadband so that everyone can utilize the internet to help support their business needs, school needs, hospital/health needs and agricultural needs.
“It’s a huge issue with so many aspects,” Finkenauer said. “One thing we need to make sure is that the Federal Communication Commission has the correct data on where connections need to be made.”
The Congresswoman said there has not been enough mapping of areas to determine correct tower and fiber optic placements to best serve some of the rural communities.
“We have funds available to get connected, but we need to spend them in the right way,” she said.
Mayor Sherrets said there is plenty of frustration over internet service and hopes that is one thing that government can help improve for local residents. She also expressed concern from the city’s standpoint on having funding to help blighted neighborhoods become refreshed and renovated.
“Small cities like Oelwein just don’t get the funding. We keep seeing funds being allocated to the larger cities like Des Moines and Cedar Rapids, but not to the little guys that don’t have other resources to go to,” Sherrets said. “Getting our fair share seems to be a big problem.”
Finkenauer said she hears that from small towns all across the district and will continue to advocate for them in Washington and on the committees on which she serves.
Finkenauer said her Fighting for Iowa’s Farmers and Rural Way of Life plan unveiled last week contains key points including the support of entrepreneurship and revitalization in rural economies, such as Oelwein. Along those lines, she told of leading a bipartisan letter asking the Government accountability Office (GAO) to investigate the waiver review process. She said too many waivers have been given to bypass production of biofuels and that continues to hurt the rural economy.
“It’s not just about Iowa’s economy, it’s part of our way of life,” she said. Finkenauer was the first freshman lawmaker to pass a bill this term, introducing and passing legislation to help rural small businesses compete for federal contracts.
“I believe to get things done, you need to work across the aisle and look for bipartisan support,” she said, but added it is a balancing act. “As much as we fight for common ground, we also need to fight for what’s right in our own party.”
Mayor Sherrets thanked Finkenauer for visiting Oelwein Friday and said she hopes the visit will help reinforce the importance of small towns in Iowa and the issues they face.