MAYNARD — Multiple fire departments responded to buildings on fire Wednesday afternoon at Dennis and Lisa Byerly's farm northwest of Maynard. No injuries were reported.
According to the Maynard Fire Department, when firefighters arrived at the farm near the intersection of P Avenue and 110th Street a machine shed was fully engulfed in flames and there were four fuel tanks next to it that just recently had been filled up. The fire spread to a hay shed filled with corn stalk bales and hay bales. Both buildings were destroyed.
Heat from the fire damaged the house on the property and there was also considerable damage to all of the equipment inside of the building, all considered a total loss.
Also responding to the call were the Oelwein and Westgate Fire Departments as well as ambulances from MercyOne and Westgate Fire/Rescue.
The fire crews set up mobile lagoons at the farm and shuttled water in tankers from the Maynard Fire Department to extinguish the flames.