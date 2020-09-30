The Oelwein Fire Department responded to an 11:17 p.m. report of a house fire at the southwest corner of 6th Avenue Northeast and 1st Street Northeast.
The two-story house was fully engulfed when fire trucks arrived at about 11:25 p.m. First responder police and fire units immediately secured the area and commenced battling the blaze.
Fire crews were seen deploying two hoses – one to spray down the structure itself and another to cool an adjacent house to the south. Firefigters were able to knock down the flames in about an hour.
Assistant Fire Chief Jim Tuecke said that there were no injuries sustained as the house was vacant. He said that the neighboring home sustained some light damage to its siding due to radiant heat. The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.
At approximately 12:05 a.m. Alliant Energy crews arrived to secure the electrical power to the structure.