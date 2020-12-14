First Homes for Iowa house delivered in Oelwein on Friday

The city welcomed its first Homes for Iowa house on Friday, Dec. 11. The three bedroom, two bathroom, 1,200 square-foot home was delivered to the newly constructed basement at 318 Seventh St. S.W.
Brewer Construction is under contract to the city for the basements for the Homes for Iowa projects. While the city has ordered two residential homes from the Iowa Prison Industries Homes for Iowa Program, the second home will be delivered in the spring. The city has paid $75,000 up front for the purchase and delivery.
City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger introduced the opportunity for the city to work toward a program to provide new workforce housing for Oelwein residents at the April 27 Council meeting. Mayor Brett DeVore and a council member toured the Homes for Iowa program in March.
Mulfinger said the city has an abundance of lots ready to work with a state program of this kind.
The second address where a Homes for Iowa structure will be placed is 219 Lincoln Dr., where a home was taken down this fall. Future lots include 20 Second Ave. N.W., an empty lot, and 933 First Ave. S.W. where a house will be taken down, and the three-car garage will be renovated. The Housing Committee picked the residential lots to be used for the program and plans on doing multiple homes each year.
Local option sales tax is funding this program to get it off the ground. The city has set aside dollars this year and next year to be used for a revolving loan fund for housing improvements. Mulfinger said the city will start with two homes then look to partner with community members on bringing in more homes. The city will market the finished Homes for Iowa house next spring.