Sheriff Marty Fisher welcomes all Fayette County responders — firefighters, emergency medical techs and law enforcement, their families and retirees from these fields — to email in their signup details for the Second Annual, First Responders Appreciation Dinner by the courtesy deadline of Wednesday, Oct. 21.
The dinner, catered by T & T BBQ, will be held 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at the Fayette Fire Department. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, meals will be in to-go-trays placed in take-home bags. Some tables will be set up for on-duty law enforcement and EMTs. Observe safer social distancing.
To ensure enough meals, email by Oct. 21 your name, the organization you are with and the number of meals you are picking up for your family or group to appreciationdinnerrsvp@gmail.com.
U.S Congress designated Oct 28 as National First Responders Day in 2017.