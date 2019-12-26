Cedar River (above Nashua)Conditions: Backwaters and slack water areas frozen. Use care when crossing areas with current. Check depths often. Anglers are finding fish.
Black Crappie — Fair: Find deeper water or off channel refuges out of current. Use waxworms or spikes for best luck.
Yellow Perch — Slow: Anglers are finding a few perch mixed in with the crappie.
Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)Conditions: Reports have been anglers are taking back to the interior rivers for walleye fishing. Ice conditions have quickly deteriorated with the recent warm weather, ice fishing is not recommended at this time.
Walleye — Try casting and retrieving crankbaits or using jig and minnow near in-stream habitat or deeper overwintering areas.
Lake MeyerLocated 2.5 miles southwest of Calmar on 2546 Lake Meyer Road.
Conditions: Lake Meyer has about 5 inches of ice. Hit or miss action on panfish but no limits yet.
Black Crappie — Good: Crappie suspended above brush piles. Baited hooks work best.
Bluegill — Good: Find gills around brush piles using a small jig tipped with a waxworm.
Volga LakeConditions: Volga Lake has about 6 ice. Use care when going on ice. Check depths often. Warmer temperatures are melting surface ice making for extra slippery conditions.
Black Crappie — Fair: Use waxworms or spikes for best luck. Find brush or rock piles for crappie.
Bluegill — Fair: Anglers using small bait on small hooks should find fish. Gills are small.
Decorah District StreamsConditions: Stocked fish remain in streams through the winter creating excellent angling opportunities. Trout streams with good flows remain open even during winter.
Brook Trout — Good: With fewer insect hatches, try using flies imitating minnows such as a wholly bugger.
Brown Trout — Good: Try a fly imitating small silvery fish. Feathered spinner baits work well when fished through pools.
Rainbow Trout — Good: Use an ultra light pole and reel for some fun action. Try a spinner in eddies and around structure.