After a month-long investigation, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office made five arrests, according to a news release issued Monday morning.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, on June 19, it received a report of an armed robbery at Echo Valley Park just east of West Union earlier that evening. An investigation determined that the five individuals allegedly held a car with passengers at gun point demanding money.
During execution of two search warrants some BB guns that appeared as firearms were seized in West Union. The Sheriff’s Office arrested three juveniles and two adults and charged them all with first-deegree armed robbery, a class B felony. The 15 year old juvenile was referred to Juvenile Court Services.
Arrested were:
Michael Nelson Root, age 19 of Castalia
Drake James Thompson, age 18 of West Union
Tayton Andrew Messler, age 16 of Hawkeye
Jerome John Sargent, age 17 of Fayette
Under state law a person who is 16 years old and older who is charged with a forcible felony can be charged as an adult. If convicted a Class B Felony can be punishable up to 25 years in prison.