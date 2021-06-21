‘Fizz, Bubble,
Goo’ day camp
registration
coming due
With the Fayette County Extension day camp, Fizz, Bubble, Goo registration due this week, students completing grades 2-3 will explore chemistry by creating experiments with everyday materials to watch them fizz, bubble and goo.
They will meet Wednesday, June 30 at Maynard City Park and Thursday, July 1 at Schori Park in Elgin from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Register by this Wednesday or Thursday at https://tinyurl.com/9zz7h368 or call the Extension office at 563-425-3331. Fee is $10. Bring a sack lunch and water bottle.
Youth will learn about matter in its three states and observe physical and chemical changes. They will make slime. They will combine Alka-Seltzer and another substance to make small explosions.