Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

‘Fizz, Bubble,

Goo’ day camp

registration

coming due

With the Fayette County Extension day camp, Fizz, Bubble, Goo registration due this week, students completing grades 2-3 will explore chemistry by creating experiments with everyday materials to watch them fizz, bubble and goo.

They will meet Wednesday, June 30 at Maynard City Park and Thursday, July 1 at Schori Park in Elgin from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Register by this Wednesday or Thursday at https://tinyurl.com/9zz7h368 or call the Extension office at 563-425-3331. Fee is $10. Bring a sack lunch and water bottle.

Youth will learn about matter in its three states and observe physical and chemical changes. They will make slime. They will combine Alka-Seltzer and another substance to make small explosions.

 
 
 

Tags

Trending Food Videos