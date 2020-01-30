No “buts” about it. The federal government is taking aim at rising rates of youth vaping.
Area convenience stores have posted notice that they will no longer be selling any “flavored” smokeless tobacco, other than tobacco- or menthol-flavored, starting this month.
Stacie Schroeder directs the North Fayette Valley Community Coalition, a group affiliated with county public health that works to prevent drug and alcohol abuse.
Earlier this week, she attended a conference of the Alliance of Coalitions for Change, a group of 48 county coalitions working to reduce substance use, including the Fayette County Substance Abuse Coalition.
“The Food and Drug Administration said none of vaping devices currently on the market are technically approved for sale in the U.S.,” Schroeder said. “Because of that, they said to manufacturers, ‘You need to pull all flavors other than menthol and tobacco, and if you do not we will essentially go after you for selling products that are illegal in the U.S.’
“Any products targeted to minors will be prioritized for enforcement,” Schneider said, citing the FDA.
Stores had 30 days from a Jan. 2 notice to make the changes, she said.
FDA also issued guidance for industry stating it will prioritize enforcement of “deemed” electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) products beginning on May 12. Deemed products again include any flavored, cartridge-based ENDS product (other than tobacco- or menthol-flavored) and any ENDS product targeted to minors, and for which the manufacturer has not submitted premarket application or has had negative action by FDA on a timely application.
It is illegal to market any new tobacco product without premarket authorization.
Brown tobacco flavor pods and menthol pods will be allowed with one exception.
“’Mint’ is considered a flavor so it will be pulled,” Schroeder said.
The actions came in response to a rise in youth vaping.
National data show that about 95 percent of adults who smoke begin smoking before they turn 21, according to tobacco21.org. The time between ages 18 to 20 is a critical period when many adults who smoke move from experimental smoking to regular, daily use.
Data from the National Youth Tobacco Survey demonstrates that youth use of e-cigarettes continues to increase. The overall use rate of e-cigarettes among youth continues to be higher than other forms of tobacco and has stymied previous progress in the reduction of the overall tobacco use rate for youth.
The biennial Iowa Youth Survey provides the latest local statistics on tobacco-deemed products by minors. A decline in smoked tobacco use from 2012 to 2018 has been accompanied by a rise in vaping.
The amount of Iowa 11th-graders who had vaped “one or more days” in the past 30 days was 23% — 24% in Fayette County — in 2018, up from 2016, when 9% had — 12% in Fayette County.
For eighth-grade Iowans vaping in the last month, 8% had, and 9% in Fayette County in 2018, up from 3% in Iowa and Fayette County both in 2016.
For sixth-grade Iowans, 2% had vaped within the month — 4% in Fayette County in 2018, up from 2016’s 1% — 0% in Fayette County.
The amount who admitted having tried vaping by 11th grade was 35% in 2018, up from 23% in 2016, the first year it was asked.
“In 2014 ... we weren’t surveying for them,” Schroeder said.
The change is part of a wider effort to cut down on sale of tobacco-deemed products to minors.
Many know that tobacco sales to minors are prohibited, but along with passage of the budget bill on Dec. 20, the federal government also approved “Tobacco 21.”
“Right now there is a little confusion on what the federal Tobacco 21 law means,” Schroeder said. “It allows states to define possession laws. It is illegal for a retailer to sell nicotine product to anyone under 21.
“[The coalition] is working to get state law up to speed because now in Iowa, ages 18-20 can actually possess nicotine. The NFV coalition wants to make Iowa possession law match state law for retailers, to say they cannot possess it under 21 years.”
The NFV Coalition is also working with the coalition of other counties (ACC) to include vape products and ENDS in the Iowa Smoke free air act so they could not be used in public places where tax dollars are used. The groups also aim to get ENDS taxed in order to discourage use.
HISTORY OF VAPING
According to the Consumer Advocates for Smoke-free Alternatives Association, patents for nicotine inhalers were filed throughout the 20th century — as early as 1927 — by tobacco companies and inventors, with research picking up steam in the 1980s and 1990s.
Products resembling e-cigs moved toward commercialization in the 1990s.
A major U.S. tobacco company requested permission from FDA (which did not then regulate tobacco products, but did regulate drug delivery devices) to bring a version of an e-cigarette to market about 1998. FDA denied the request on the basis of it being an unapproved drug delivery device.
In 2006, a vaping device was imported to the U.S.
In 2010, the American Medical Association (AMA) House of Delegates (HOD) passed a policy urging the FDA to regulate e-cigarettes as drug delivery devices.
In 2011, FDA announced it would regulate e-cigs as traditional cigarettes and tobacco under the Food, Drug and Cosmetics Act. However, any e-cig product advertised as a smoking cessation aid would be more strictly regulated as a medical device.