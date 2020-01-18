Flowers on Main blooms again

A positive outlook is often defined by the saying, “When one door closes, another one opens.” In this story, however, the same door has reopened.
Stephanie Perry and Sam Nehl opened a local flower and gift shop, Flowers on Main, Friday morning. The longtime Oelwein business had closed its doors at the end of November, but not long after the closing, the idea of opening it back up was presented to Stephanie and Sam.
“We were visiting with a friend and the idea of buying the business came up. We went home that night and talked about it,” Stephanie said, adding that Flowers on Main was always Sam’s go-to place for buying her flowers. “We decided we should go for it,” she said.
The couple said they were encouraged to go into the business after past business owner Linda Rechkemmer and her sister Dawn Reiter said they would step in and help teach them the ropes.
“Definitely a big part of us taking on the business was having the support from Dawn and Linda, and former employee Susan Vilmain. They have really guided us through getting the shop ready and working on inventory,” Sam said. “We really can’t say enough about the help we have received from Dawn and Linda. We never would have been able to do this without them.”
Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Executive Director Deb Howard stopped in on opening day Friday to congratulate the new owners.
“We at OCAD are more than excited for Flowers on Main to be back and operated by a new young couple joining the business district. We’re looking forward to this being an awesome business, better than ever,” Howard said. She added that Stephanie and Sam were able to take advantage of the city’s revolving loan fund for new business owners to help them get started.
“It all happened fairly quickly, and we were working on inventory so we could be opened,” Stephanie said. “We’re looking on building the inventory now, and how to support the community and customer preferences.”
The couple both have jobs outside of their new business. Stephanie works for UnityPoint out of her home. Sam and his dad have their own business as cattle hoof trimmers.
“People will probably see more of Stephanie in the shop, but I will also be involved and plan to do my part in this business, too,” Sam said.
Both Sam and Stephanie are Oelwein natives, familiar with the community and have seen business trends come and go. They are really excited about this new venture for them and like the idea that Flowers on Main has been a mainstay in the downtown for many years.
In addition to fresh flowers, live plants and bouquets for any occasion, Flowers on Main features a variety of home décor items displayed amid beautiful antique and farmhouse-style furnishings, all of which are also for sale. The shop is located at 18 S. Frederick Ave. Stephanie and Sam are looking forward to welcoming all former customers and establishing many new ones. A grand opening date will be announced soon.