The Fontana Herb Society will host its annual spring plant sale Saturday, May 1, 8 a.m. to noon at the Interpretive Nature Center in Fontana Park, south of Hazleton.
The Society is made up of area gardening enthusiasts who, each year, share their abundance of plants with the public. Funds raised from the plant sale are used to maintain the butterfly gardens, as well as other endeavors at the park.
Visitors to the plant sale will find a variety of locally grown plants, including annuals, perennials, and herbs at reasonable prices. Members of the Herb Society will also help answer any of your gardening questions.