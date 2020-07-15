HAZLETON — Grab your family and your smartphone to participate in "Tech, Trails, and Treats: Birding" with Buchanan County Conservation. Come to Fontana Park, 1867 125th St., Hazleton, to improve your knowledge in local bird identification, mainly by sound.
There will be multiple QR Codes to be scanned with a smartphone along the hike. After scanning there will be a sound of a bird to listen for while on the hike at Fontana Park.
The challenge will start by the Main Shelter (by the dam) at Fontana Park. Be sure to grab a pair of free binoculars for the hike and future adventures.
The trail is set up on the paved bike trail so it is easy to maneuver. There will be six stops along the way. The last QR Code will take you to a quiz (survey). There will be a few questions about what you learned on the hike.By completing the survey, you will be entered into a drawing for a $10 gift certificate for the nature center gift shop.
Gift certificates are made possible by Friends of Fontana Park. Trails, Tech, and Treats: Birding will last until July 23.
The next challenge will start Friday, July 24th with location and topic still to be decided.