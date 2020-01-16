Don’t let the cold and dreary days of winter keep you homebound. Bundle up and spend some time outdoors on the trails and visiting the wildlife display at Fontana Park. Take a break to warm up in the nature center and check out the new exhibits.
In the turtle habitat corner, upgrades are in place allowing visitors to view the turtles as they swim underwater. The turtles love the added water depth for freedom of movement, the landing as a place to dry off while maintaining a quick getaway, and the terrestrial portion of the display in which to dig. While the exhibit is still designed to allow visitors to touch and interact with the turtles, it provides the turtles additional opportunities to maintain aspect of their natural habitat.
Al Hepler created the artwork on the background mural. Donations by Prairie Rapids Audubon Society and Steve Kaune in memory of his wife Arlys as well as Friends of Fontana Park made this display possible.
Watersheds and water quality have been hot button issues recently, but many people are only vaguely aware of their role in their own watershed or even what that watershed is. Friends of Fontana Park funds were recently used to acquire an augmented reality sandbox that will allow visitors to interact with a model watershed.
In the raised sandbox, participants first move the sand to create a landscape of hills, plains, valleys, rivers and lakes. As the sand is moved, technology in the exhibit reacts and an image is projected onto the sand in real time illustrating the topography and water table.
Movement of a person’s hand between the sand and projector creates a virtual cloud and rainfall that moves over the landscape. Watersheds become visible on the model as the projection illustrates the direction of water flow. The three dimensional aspect of the model visually illustrates how watersheds are defined — “all locations from which water flows to the same source.”
Changes to the model landscape can be made quickly, allowing a user to add or remove features and “see” the impact of those changes on water flow.
We look forward to using this exhibit for educational programming as well as having it available for nature center visitors.
Finally, in this start of nesting season for Iowa Owls, visitors can learn some of the many amazing adaptations owls have. Hear a variety of owl calls — not just the stereotypical “Who” or “hoot,” but hisses, whinnies, snaps and screeches. Look closely at an owl wing and swish it through the air to see how silently they can fly. Pick up a sand bag and marvel at how lightweight they are. See the amazing contents of an owl pellet – and for a limited time, purchase one in the gift shop to take home and dissect.
Then get back outside, stop to say hello to our resident barred owl knowing how far he can turn his head, enjoy the frozen lake and waterfall of the Otter Creek watershed with a better idea of where that water comes from and goes to, and imagine the warm spring days to come when turtles will dot the logs of the lake.
Fontana Interpretive Nature Center is located at 1883 125th St, Hazleton. Nature Center Winter hours are: Monday-Tuesday, 8 a.m. to noon; Wednesday through Friday 8 a.m. to noon and 1-4:30 p.m. and weekends 1-4 p.m.
For more information on Fontana, the nature center, programs, cabins or other amenities, visit www.buchanancountyparks.com.