HAZLETON — Buchanan County Conservation is accepting applications for volunteer campground hosts at Fontana Park.
Campground hosts monitor the campground and notify park rangers of any needs. They also keep shower and bathroom facilities clean and sell firewood from their campsites. Volunteer campground hosts are model campers who maintain neat campsites, and are friendly and helpful to others. They receive free camping and firewood during their host weekends.
Those interested in serving as campground hosts need to complete and return a one-page application form. The form may be downloaded at www.buchanancounty.iowa.gov or picked up and completed at the Fontana Park Nature Center.
For more information, call 319-636-2617.
All campground hosts must pass a criminal background check and be approved by the Conservation Board director.