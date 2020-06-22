Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Remaining summer camps at Fontana Park are open for registration. All Camps are $30 per child. Persons can contact Sondra Cabell at scabell@co.buchanan.ia.us or at 319-636-2617 if cost is a barrier. Register online at www.buchanancountyparks.com under the Public Events tab.

Wee Nature Tales for kids 3-5 years old who have not yet completed kindergarten is from 10-11 a.m. Mondays, June 22-July 27, or Tuesdays, June 23-July 28, or Thursdays, June 25-July 30.

This hour-long session combines age-appropriate nature stories with simple nature projects and explorations. Programs are designed to be different each year a child participates. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is limited to six children per session.

Nature Explorers is for kids completing grades K-2. This camp is held 9:30-11 a.m. Wednesdays, June 24-July 29 or 1-2:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 25-July 30.

This program encourages an early interest in science and nature through hands-on inquiry and exploration of the Fontana Park environment. Programs are designed to be different each year a child participates. Adults are required to attend. Registration is limited to 10 children per session.

Young Naturalists camp is for kids completing grades 3-6. The camp meets 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, June 23-July 28.

Children will discover the world in which they live, and their relationships with plants and other animals. Programs are designed to be different each year a child participates, with activities bringing participants face to face with environmental issues, problems, and solutions. Registration is limited to 10 children. Adults are required to attend.

