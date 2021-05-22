WATERLOO — As the Northeast Iowa Food Bank monitors developments of the needs surrounding summer hunger, they are calling on the public to fight hunger in their communities by volunteering.
As schools are closing for the summer, businesses have closed, and the economy is slow in making improvements, 1-in-11 people face hunger in its service area and 1-in-8 children.
Volunteers are not required to have previous training.
The Food Bank asks that anyone interested in volunteering sign up at https://calendly.com/neifb, by visiting their website at www.northeastiowafoodbank.org, or by calling them at 319-235-0507 and asking for Susan Entriken.
There are both direct service and non-direct service opportunities available, such as:
• Summer Feeding – Make meals in the NEIFB’s kitchen for hungry children in need. Deliver meals to select locations
• Transportation – Drive or ride-along on our food rescue program or on a Mobile Food Pantry delivery
• BackPack/Elderly Programs – Work together with others to package food for children and elderly in the community
The Northeast Iowa Food Bank offers eight programs throughout northeast Iowa such as the BackPack Program and Mobile Food Pantries.
For those unable to volunteer, but still wanting to help, donations can be made at https://www.northeastiowafoodbank.org/covid-2020-preparedness-fund.