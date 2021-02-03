The Iowa High School Athletic Association Board of Control recently added one classification of football ahead of the 2021 season and approved playoff plans.
The new Class 5A is intended to reduce the disparity in enrollment in the largest class of football, and to increase the number of participating teams and student-athletes in the postseason, according to a news release from the IHSAA.
The board approved separate scheduling and playoff plans across the seven football classifications:
• Class 5A, Class 4A, Class 3A: 36 teams, 9 regular season games, 16 playoff qualifiers.
• Class 2A, Class 1A: 48 teams, 8 regular season games, 32 playoff qualifiers.
• Class A: Remainder of 11-player teams, 8 regular season games, 32 playoff qualifiers.
• Eight-Player: All 8-player teams, 8 regular season games, 32 playoff qualifiers.
Teams in 2A, 1A, A, and 8P will be permitted to play a ninth regular season contest should they not qualify for the postseason.
Additional information regarding playoff qualification and district assignments will be released at a later date.