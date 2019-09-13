JESUP — First, J-Hawk junior wide receiver Brady Dahl pulled in 5-yard pass from junior quarterback Jase Pilcher for a touchdown. Then, Jesup successfully recovered an onside kick and started another drive toward the end zone.
Unfortunately for the home team, all that happened in the final 4 minutes of the game in which MFL MarMac had already amassed a 35-0.
Jesup is now 1-2 for the season and MFL MarMac is 3-0.
“We’re getting better every single week and how the scoreboard looked tonight is not a proper evaluation of what these young Jesup J-Hawks are all about,” said Jesup head coach Tim Sauer. “We’re getting better and tonight just wasn’t out number, and we’re going to come back next week against BCLUW and take care of business.”
Pilcher led both teams in passing offense by getting 203 yards through the air and one touch down. Junior Brodie Kresser led J-Hawk receivers with 77 receiving yards, and junior running back Jerret Delagardelle had 64 rushing yards.
MFL MarMac’s senior running back Kutter Anderson rolled up 171 yards with two touchdowns.
SCORING BY QUARTER
MFL MarMac 2 | 14 | 12 | 7 — 35
Jesup J-Hawks 0 | 0 | 0 | 6 — 6