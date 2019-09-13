MAYNARD — The scoreboard on Friday didn’t really reflect what’s happening with West Central’s football team, according to head coach Steve Milder.
Central City, now 2-1 overall, shut out the Blue Devils 54-0, in a game that again had to start early, at 5:30 p.m., because stadium lights are yet to be repaired. They should be ready by the next home game in three weeks.
The Blue Devils, now 0-3, made improvements this week, Milder said.
”We did somethings better,” he said. “We knew we were going to have trouble scoring on them.”
West Central also went into the game a little beat up and ailing.
”We lost Logan Wescott to an injury and so he didn’t play, and Aiden Nelson was sick most of the week,” Milder said. “We actually played him more than we thought we were going to.”
Nelson led the offense with 101 yards on 19 rushes. He also had one catch for 18 yards and returned a kickoff 43 yards, the longest of the night. On defense, he had West Central’s lone interception.
Dalton Vick led the Blue Devils defense with eight solo tackles and one assist.
Overall, West Central had 164 yards on the ground on 38 carries. Central City, however, had 324 on 24 carries. West Central had 23 passing yards to Central City’s 20.
Central City has a 4-1 advantage when it came to turnovers, with three interceptions and a fumble recovery.
”We saw improvements we needed to make,” Milder said. “We still gotta keep improving, but we felt we showed a lot more heart tonight than we did the first two weeks.
UP NEXT
West Central travels to Lansing next Friday to take on Kee High (0-3). Kickoff is at 7 p.m.