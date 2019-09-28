SUMNER — The Cougars bulldogged their way to victory over Lake Mills Friday night, sending their Homecoming crowd home happy.
Sumner-Fredericksburg averaged 5.7 yards per carry on its way to 217 rushing yards for the night. The Lake Mills Bulldogs managed 170 rushing yards.
Sophomore Peyton Schmitz led the rushing attack for S-F with 142 yards on 23 rushes. He scored both of the Cougar touchdowns, one on a 52-yard dash.
Junior Owen Kime added 87 yards on 12 carries.
Freshman quarterback Tace Meyer was tagged for 12 negative yards on three carries, but he also completed two passes for 22 yards.
Defensively, the Cougars had two interceptions, one by Schmitz and the other by junior Beau Nederhoff.
They also recovered two Bulldog fumbles. Sophomores Treyce Ensign and Klay Seehase did the honors for S-F.
Junior Nathan Zupke and senior Dalton Block led the S-F defense in tackles. They each had six solo tackles. Block also had three sacks and eight assists. Zupke had two sacks and nine assists.
S-F’s overall record is now 2-3 and 1-0 in Class 1A, District 3.
SCORING BY QUARTERS
|Lake Mills
|6
|0
|0
|0
|— 6
|Sumner-Fredericksburg
|7
|0
|0
|6
|— 13
UP NEXT
The Cougars will travel to Osage to take on the Green Devils, who defeated Denver 24-7 on the road Friday for its first win of the season. Osage has lost to Clear Lake, Saint Ansgar, West Hancock and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.