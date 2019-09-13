Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

TRAER — In a battle of two of Class A’s top 10 teams, No. 6 North Tama rallied in the fourth quarter to beat No. 4 Wapsie Valley, 13-6.

North Tama drove nearly the length of the field to score on a 4-yard run with five minutes left in the game. It was their first lead of the night. North Tama tied the game 7-7 in the third quarter with a 1-yard blast through the middle.

Wapsie Valley opened the scoring in the final seconds of the first quarter on a 1-yard run by Trevor Sauerbrei. Dalles Wittenburg kicked the extra point.

— Chris Baldus