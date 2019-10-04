Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

OSAGE — The Green Devils put the Cougars of Sumner-Fredericksburg on their heels early in the game Friday night. Osage sped out to a 26-point lead in the first quarter.

Sumner-Fredericksburg scored touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters. But Osage added 12 points of their own in the fourth quarter.

The Cougars are now 1-1 in Class 1A, District 3, and 2-4 overall.

Scoring by quarter

S-Fred | 0 | 0 | 6 | 6 | — 12

Osage | 26 | 0 | 0 | 12 | — 38

Up next

The Cougars travel to Denver High School. Game time is 7 p.m.

