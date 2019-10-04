OSAGE — The Green Devils put the Cougars of Sumner-Fredericksburg on their heels early in the game Friday night. Osage sped out to a 26-point lead in the first quarter.
Sumner-Fredericksburg scored touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters. But Osage added 12 points of their own in the fourth quarter.
The Cougars are now 1-1 in Class 1A, District 3, and 2-4 overall.
Scoring by quarter
S-Fred | 0 | 0 | 6 | 6 | — 12
Osage | 26 | 0 | 0 | 12 | — 38
Up next
The Cougars travel to Denver High School. Game time is 7 p.m.