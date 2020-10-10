The all-school high school playoffs begin Friday. The Iowa High School Athletic Association divided each class into pods of three or four teams. The winner of each pod advances to the third round.
All of Friday's games begin at 7 p.m. Admission is $6.
West Central, as a member of Pod 8, travels to Gladbrook-Reinbeck. The winner plays the winner of Baxter at Iowa Valley, Marengo.
Starmont travels to Wapsie Valley. Members of Pod 7, the winner will play the winner of North Butler at Newman Catholic, Mason City.
East Buchanan travels to Bellevue in Pod 9. The winner plays the winner of Postville at MFL Mar-Mac.
Class 1A has 54 teams and 10 first-round byes.
Sumner-Fredericksburg travels to Denver in Pod 9. The winner plays the winner of Wilton at Cascade, Western Dubuque.
Jesup travels to Dike-New Hartford in Pod 6. The winner plays the winner of Central, Sioux Rapids at South Central Calhoun.
Class 2A has 54 teams and 10 first-round byes.
Oelwein travels to South Tama County, Tama in Pod 9. The winner plays Solon, which as a first-round bye.
North Fayette Valley travels to Crestwood, Cresco in Pod 8. The winner plays the winner of Union, La Porte City at Monticello.
Independence hosts Roland-Story in Pod 5. The winner plays the winner of Hampton-Dumont at Iowa Falls-Alden.