In a game played frequently in heavy rain, the Oelwein Huskies never quite got their footing against Class 2A District 4 rival Independence, which headed home with a 34-0 win.
The closest Oelwein got to the endzone was on a drive right before the half after senior defensive lineman Cooper Smock recovered a fumble near midfield. Time ran out with the Huskies inside the 10 yard line.
Oelwein senior runningback Gage Voshell had 77 yards on 25 carries.
Independence sophomore quarterback Mitchell Johnson completed six of 12 passes for 106 yards and one touchdown, a 41-yard reception by junior runningback Marcus Beatty.
Beatty also rushed for 67 yards on 17 carries and three touchdowns, including a 25-yard scoring sprint. Junior Keegan Schmitt had two carries for 44 yards and a 20-yard touchdown.
Defensively, Oelwein's leading tacklers were sophomore Cori Lickiss with 12.5 tackles and senior Jonathan Buehler with 10.5.
SCORING BY QUARTER
IND 14 6 14 0 - 34
OEL 0 0 0 0 - 0
UP NEXT: Oelwein travels to Waukon (2-1) on Friday. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.
Wapsie Valley pulls out win on the road
MONONA -- Senior Dallas Wittenburg kept Wapsie Valley undefeated when on Friday night when he kicked his third extra-point late in the fourth quarter. The visiting Warriors defeated MFL-Mar-Mac, 21-20.
The Bulldogs outgained the Warriors with 160 yards on the ground to 127, and 134 in the air to 80. Wapsie Valley, however, scored on all three of its point-after-touchdown attempts. MFL-Mar-Mar-Mac made only one, a two-point conversion.
Wapsie Valley senior quarterback Kobe Risse threw for two touchdowns, a seven yard catch by senior Ethan Oltrogge and a nine yard reception by senior Tyler Ott.
Senior Trevor Sauerbrei rushed for 94 yards scored the winning touchdown in the final minutes of the game.
SCORING BY QUARTER
WV 7 7 0 7 - 21
MFL 8 0 0 12 - 20
UP NEXT: Wapsie Valley (3-0) travels to Starmont (1-2) on Friday. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
Starmont defeats Postville on the road
POSTVILLE -- Starmont broke a five-game losing streak extending to last season Friday night by defeating Postville 16-0.
Starmont's defense held Postville to 37 yards rushing and no receptions.
SCORING BY QUARTER
STM 0 6 2 8 - 16
PST 0 0 0 0 - 0
UP NEXT: Starmont will host Wapsie Valley on Friday. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Crestwood rallies to top NFV
CRESCO -- North Fayette Valley senior Liam McIntyre rushed for 197 yards on 22 carries Friday in the TigerHawks 12-14 loss to Crestwood.
The TigerHawks led at the half 6-0. Crestwood outscored NFV 14-6 in the third quarter.
NFV senior quarterback Tanner Johnson completed one pass, a 58-yard touchdown to senior Cole Everitt.
TigerHawk senior Lukas Lau rushed for 112 yards and scored a 24-yard touchdown.
SCORING BY QUARTER
NFV 0 6 6 0 -12
CRWD 0 0 14 0 - 14
UP NEXT:
|CLASS 2A DISTRICT 4
|CONF
|ALL
|Independence
|1-0
|2-1
|Waukon
|1-0
|2-1
|Crestwood
|1-0
|1-2
|Oelwein
|0-1
|1-2
|New Hampton
|0-1
|1-2
|North Fayette Valley
|0-1
|1-2
Central Springs beats Jesup by 3
NORA SPRINGS -- Central Springs edged Class 1A District 4 rival Jesup at home on Friday.
Jesup senior quarterback Jase Pilcher completed seven of 17 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown, a 67-yard reception by junior Brody Clark-Hurlbert. He was intercepted once.
The J-Hawks run game was held to 90 yards, with senior Tanner Cole leading with 69 yards on six carries. Senior Jerret Delagardelle scored a seven-yard touchdown.
SCORING BY QUARTER
JESUP 0 0 7 7 - 14
CSPR 0 13 0 6 - 19
UP NEXT: Jesup will host Denver (1-2) on Friday. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Denver defeats S-F in Sumner
SUMNER -- Denver's Cyclones rode Friday's storm to their first win of the season, a 27-0 road victory over Class 1A District 4 rival Sumner-Fredericksburg, 27-0.
Both teams are now 1-2 overall. Denver is 1-0 in the district. S-F is 0-1. The Cougars are also now 0-2 at home.
The Cyclones offense accumulated 312 yards. The Cougars managed 83.
The Cyclones rushed for 260 yards and two touchdowns. One was a 35-yard dash by junior Caylor Hoffer. The other was a two-yard plunge by sophomore Ethan Schoville.
Hoffer also returned a punt 87 yards for a touchdown.
Denver senior quarterback Isaac Besh completed three of five passes for 52 yards and a touchdown, a 19-yard catch by Hoffer. Besh threw one interception, snatched by S-F sophomore Kade Mitchell.
S-F junior quarterback Peyton Schmitz carried 22 times for 81 yards. Sophomore Kade Mitchell had 10 carries for 10 yards. An 11 yard loss on a rushing play put the rushing total yards at 80.
SCORING BY QUARTER
DEN 13 0 14 0 - 27
S-F 0 0 0 0 - 0
UP NEXT: S-F travels to Osage for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on Friday.
|CLASS 1A DISTRICT 4
|CONF.
|ALL
|Central Springs
|1-0
|2-1
|Columbus Catholic
|1-0
|2-1
|Denver
|1-0
|1-2
|Jesup
|0-1
|1-2
|Sumner-Fredericksburg
|0-1
|1-2
|Osage
|0-2
|0-2
Week 3 games