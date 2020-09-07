Kee 55, West Central 14
LANSING — For the second time in this young season, the Kee Hawks held their opponents to 14 points. They did it to Central Elkader in week 1 and on Friday to West Central.
The Blue Devils had chances to put up more, however. Junior Logan Wescott, who did score on a 28-yard touchdown pass from junior Adam Dolf in the first quarter, also returned a kickoff for touchdown, but that was called back because of a holding call.
The first quarter ended with Kee leading 16-6. The Kee Hawks put up 24 points in the second quarter, however, scoring three touchdowns on plays of 30 yards or more.
Kee hammered away throughout the game on West Central with a "huge offensive line," said West Central head coach Steve Milder.
Kee finished the night with 267 rushing yards to West Central's 140. The Blue Devils had 124 passing yards to Kee's 110.
The Blue Devils offense "was able to move the ball but came up short in the Red Zone," Milder said.
The game also was a bit unique in what happened on fourth downs.
"It's rare in a game that neither team would punt," Milder said.
NEXT: West Central (0-2) will take on Midland (0-1) in Wyoming at 7 p.m., Sept. 18
SCORING BY QUARTER
WC 6 0 0 8 - 14
Kee 16 24 8 7 - 55
• • •
North Fayette Valley 35, Sumner-Fredericksburg 7
WEST UNION — The TigerHawks scored all the points they needed in the first half to win their Homecoming game on Friday. Leading 21-0 at the half, North Fayette Valley (1-1) cruised to a 35-7 victory over Sumner-Fredericksburg (1-1).
The TigerHawk ground game dominated with 374 total yards and four touchdowns. Senior runningback Liam McIntyre scored two and senior quarterback Tanner Johnson and sophomore Kaleb White scored one apiece.
Johnson, who passed for 40 yards, also threw for one touchdown.
Cougars junior quarterback Peyton Schmitz threw for 113 yards and one touchdown. He was also intercepted once. Senior Kody VanEngelenburg caught the touchdown pass.
The TigerHawk defense had six sacks on the night, with senior Kole Johnson leading the way with three. Seniors Chase Lensing and Kale Rodgers had one apiece. White and McIntyre had a half-sack apiece.
NEXT: North Fayette Valley (1-1) is scheduled to travel to Creswood (0-2) for a 7:30 p.m. start. Sumner-Fredericksburg (1-1) is to host Denver on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. start.
SCORING BY QUARTER
S-F 0 0 7 0 - 7
NFV 14 7 7 7 - 35
Camanche 42, Independence 18
CAMANCHE — A schedule change because of a positive COVID-19 case on the Maquoketa football team, sent Independence to Camanche on Friday. The Indians won the first meeting of these teams 42-18, despite Mustangs quarterback Mitchel Johnson throwing for 171 yards and three touchdowns. Independence running back Marcus Beatty rushed for 191 yards on 33 carries.
Beatty caught one touchdown pass. Keegan Schmitt snared two.
Camanche quarterback Mike Delzell threw for 194 yards and one touchdown while runningback Cade Everson carried the ball 16 times for 207 yards and three touchdowns.
NEXT: Independence (1-1) travels o Oelwein (1-1) on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. start.
SCORING BY QUARTER
IND 6 6 6 0 - 18
CAM 14 7 7 14 - 42