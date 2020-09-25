Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Oelwein wins Homecoming game, 30-15

Huskies senior Jonathan Buehler hauls in a pass from senior quarterback Jacob King in the second quarter of Oelwein’s 30-15 Homecoming win over North Fayette Valley. The Huskies and the TigerHawks are both 2-3 on the season. Oelwein travels to New Hampton next Friday for a 7:30 p.m. start.

 JEFFREY HUGHES | OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER

The Huskies sent their Homecoming crowd home happy Friday night by defeating North Fayette Valley 30-15.

The two squads are members of Class 2A District 4, in which they are both 1-2. They are also both 2-3 overall.

Oelwein travels to New Hampton, another District 4 rival next Friday for a 7:30 p.m. start.

South Winneshiek hands Wapsie Valley its first loss

FAIRBANK -- South Winneshiek took a 12-0 lead into the half on Friday at Wapsie Valley and then added 14 more in the fourth quarter to give their rival Warriors their first loss, 26-14.

Two touchdowns is Wapsie Valley's lowest scoring output of the season.

South Winneshiek improved to 5-0. Wapsie Valley is now 4-1.

Wapsie Valley will host Postville (0-4) at its Homecoming Game next Friday. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

OTHER AREA SCORES

Columbus Catholic 28, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0

Jesup 27, Osage 26

MFL MarMac 40, Starmont 14

West Central vs. Central Elkader

West Delaware 35, Waverly-Shell Rock 0