The Huskies sent their Homecoming crowd home happy Friday night by defeating North Fayette Valley 30-15.
The two squads are members of Class 2A District 4, in which they are both 1-2. They are also both 2-3 overall.
Oelwein travels to New Hampton, another District 4 rival next Friday for a 7:30 p.m. start.
South Winneshiek hands Wapsie Valley its first loss
FAIRBANK -- South Winneshiek took a 12-0 lead into the half on Friday at Wapsie Valley and then added 14 more in the fourth quarter to give their rival Warriors their first loss, 26-14.
Two touchdowns is Wapsie Valley's lowest scoring output of the season.
South Winneshiek improved to 5-0. Wapsie Valley is now 4-1.
Wapsie Valley will host Postville (0-4) at its Homecoming Game next Friday. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
OTHER AREA SCORES
Columbus Catholic 28, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0
Jesup 27, Osage 26
MFL MarMac 40, Starmont 14
West Central vs. Central Elkader
West Delaware 35, Waverly-Shell Rock 0