Oelwein took a 36-14 lead into the fourth quarter in Tama. Then came the reality check. South Tama was not about to roll over and quit.
The Trojan’s senior running back Payton Vest — who rushed for 1,024 yards in the seven-game regular season — scored twice in less than three minutes to get his team back in the game.
Online sportscaster John Leo, who called the game on TheHuskyCast-
.com, said the Huskies defense had kept Vest bottled up much of the night and swiped three fumbles from him. With less than 10 minutes in the game, though, Vest finally broke loose on a toss sweep to for a long touchdown. The Huskies denied the two-point conversion, making the score 36-20.
South Tama got the ball back right away on an onside kick and then Vest took another pitch, made it around the end and sprinted for another long touchdown. This time the Trojans got the two-point conversion and were one score away from tying the contest.
The Huskies lined up to field another onside kick attempt, but the Trojans sent the ball deep, giving Oelwein’s offense a chance to eat clock and put the game out of reach. They did.
Oelwein marched down the field with senior running back Gage Voshell leading the way. He had already scored four rushing touchdowns in the game. This time though, senior fullback Isaac Opperman finished the drive with a touchdown and then the two-point conversion. Oelwein would go on to win 42-28.
The Trojans had one more drive, but it was stuffed by the Oelwein defense, with Voshell capping the effort off with a sack.
UP NEXT: Oelwein will travel to Solon for the second round next Friday. The game time will be 7 p.m. and Leo will have the call on TheHuskyCast.com.
Wapsie Valley makes quick work of Starmont
FAIRBANK — Wapsie Valley scored 28 points in the first quarter and 20 more in the second on their way to a 58-0 first round win over Starmont.
Senior quarterback Kobe Risse threw six touchdown passes in the first half, according to Wapsie Athletic’s Twitter feed. After senior running back Trevor Sauerbrei scored the first touchdown on a four-yard run, Risse connected with him on a 44-yard touchdown reception. Then Risse threw touchdowns to Blayde Bellis (10 yards), Tyler Ott (40 yards), Jordan Rubner (15 yards), Ott (23 yards) and Ott again (31 yards).
Wapsie Valley went on to win 58-0. The Warriors final score was a 40-yard field goal by Dallas Wittenburg, which was his first field goal attempt of the season, according to Wapsie Athletics.
UP NEXT: Wapsie Valley will play Newman Catholic next Friday. Newman defeated North Butler 49-19 last night.
OTHER SCORES
Independence 50, Roland-Story 0
Denver 53, Sumner-Fredericksburg 7