ARLINGTON — Starmont kept Wapsie Valley in check most of the first half Friday night, using a punishing ground game that kept the Warriors offense sidelined most of it. Stars runningback Bowen Munger scored the first touchdown of the night and ran in a two-point conversion. Wapsie Valley answered in the final minute of the half with a 4-yard touchdown run by Sauerbrei and a Dallas Wittenburg extra point kick.
Starmont’s halftime lead vanished on the first play of the second half when Wapsie Valley’s Bayde Bellis scored on the opening kickoff. Tyler Ott expanded the lead by blocking a Starmont punt and recovering the ball in the endzone. Sauerbrei scored his second rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 7-yard run. Wittenburg’s extra point kicks were good, cementing the 28-8 final score.
OTHER SCORES
Denver 21, Jesup 6
North Fayette Valley 28, New Hampton 27
South Winneshiek 55, Postville 0
Tripoli 52, Riceville 8
Midland 62, West Central 14
Edgewood-Colesburg 26, East Buchanan 14
Osage 22, Sumner-Fredericksburg 13
Waukon 58, Oelwein 12
Western Dubuque 28, Waverly-Shell Rock 9
Independence vs. Crestwood - canceled