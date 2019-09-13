Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Area Scores

Oelwein 21, Vinton-Shellsburg 14

Independence 47, Maquoketa 7

Edgewood-Colesburg 41, East Buchanan, Winthrop 8

Saint Ansgar 60, Starmont 0

North Fayette Valley 26, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0

MFL Mar Mac 35, Jesup 6

Rest of the state

AC/GC 54, Nodaway Valley 0

AGWSR, Ackley 72, Collins-Maxwell 46

Ankeny Centennial 21, Waterloo, West 13

Audubon 48, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 6

B-G-M 61, North Mahaska, New Sharon 6

Beckman, Dyersville 48, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 0

Bedford 60, Stanton 34

Benton Community 33, Center Point-Urbana 21

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 34, West Harrison, Mondamin 14

CAM, Anita 56, Glidden-Ralston 14

Carlisle 36, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 21

Cascade,Western Dubuque 27, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 16

Cedar Falls 28, Ankeny 27

Central Clinton, DeWitt 16, Wahlert, Dubuque 14

Charles City 14, Union Community, LaPorte City 6

Clarinda 34, Atlantic 20

Clarke, Osceola 34, Red Oak 27

Clear Creek-Amana 35, Fort Madison 13

Clear Lake 28, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 27

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 48, East Marshall, LeGrand 0

Coon Rapids-Bayard 62, Woodbine 49

Crestwood, Cresco 14, Waverly-Shell Rock 10

Dallas Center-Grimes 7, Ballard 0

Davis County, Bloomfield 28, Van Buren, Keosauqua 0

Denison-Schleswig 49, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 21

Des Moines Christian 50, Ogden 14

Des Moines, Roosevelt 42, Des Moines, East 21

Dike-New Hartford 69, North Butler, Greene 0

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 64, Rockford 14

Dubuque, Senior 28, Cedar Rapids, Washington 7

Earlham 48, Pleasantville 12

East Mills 52, Griswold 0

English Valleys, North English 33, Iowa Valley, Marengo 32

Fort Dodge 28, Indianola 21

Gilbert 15, Boone 8

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 52, Meskwaki Settlement School 20

Glenwood 48, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 6

Greene County 48, Saydel 7

Grundy Center 33, BCLUW, Conrad 0

Harlan 36, Carroll 21

Harris-Lake Park 49, River Valley, Correctionville 6

Hudson 38, GMG, Garwin 0

Iowa City High 28, Ames 25

Iowa Falls-Alden 28, Aplington-Parkersburg 13

Keokuk 21, West Burlington/Notre Dame 6

Lamoni 64, Murray 6

Lawton-Bronson 12, Hinton 6

LeMars 27, Sheldon 25

Lenox 58, Seymour-Moulton Udell 0

Lewis Central 70, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 7

Marshalltown 27, Mason City 7

Mediapolis 27, Pekin 20

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 40, Wilton 6

Missouri Valley 55, Riverside, Oakland 42

Mount Ayr 49, Central Decatur, Leon 14

Mount Pleasant 55, Central Lee, Donnellson 7

Muscatine 13, Davenport, West 7

Newell-Fonda 56, Siouxland Christian 0

Newman Catholic, Mason City 20, Nashua-Plainfield 14

Newton 42, Ottumwa 21

North Cedar, Stanwood 21, Camanche 7

North Linn, Troy Mills 28, Alburnett 14

North Tama, Traer 13, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 7

North Union 44, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 0

Northwood-Kensett 41, Dunkerton 0

OA-BCIG 64, Cherokee, Washington 19

Okoboji, Milford 22, Ruthven-Ayrshire 20

PCM, Monroe 19, Roland-Story, Story City 6

Panorama, Panora 15, Interstate 35,Truro 13

Regina, Iowa City 45, Pella Christian 13

Sibley-Ocheyedan 14, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 13

Sigourney-Keota 75, Albia 27

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 29, Akron-Westfield 0

Sioux City, North 20, Sioux City, West 19

Solon 44, Marion 0

South Central Calhoun 31, IKM-Manning 0

South Hardin 35, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0

South O’Brien, Paullina 15, Alta-Aurelia 0

South Winneshiek, Calmar 66, Postville 6

Southeast Polk 23, Iowa City West 21

Southeast Valley 34, Belmond-Klemme 18

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 47, Moravia 8

Southwest Valley 48, West Central Valley, Stuart 6

Spencer 28, MOC-Floyd Valley 0

Spirit Lake 42, Central Lyon 14

Springville 36, Kee, Lansing 14

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 38, Logan-Magnolia 7

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 40, Eagle Grove 8

St. Mary’s, Remsen 61, Kingsley-Pierson 2

Storm Lake 26, Humboldt 15

Tipton 21, Durant-Bennett 13

Treynor 49, Shenandoah 20

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 52, Midland, Wyoming 6

Underwood 49, Tri-Center, Neola 33

Unity Christian 8, Estherville Lincoln Central 0

Valley, West Des Moines 28, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 14

Van Meter 42, Madrid 0

Waukee 43, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 7

Waukon 38, New Hampton 6

Wayne, Corydon 42, Colfax-Mingo 29

West Bend-Mallard 52, Ar-We-Va, Westside 20

West Branch 39, Williamsburg 33

West Fork, Sheffield 35, Central Springs 0

West Hancock, Britt 50, Osage 18

West Lyon, Inwood 52, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 28

West Sioux 24, Sioux Center 6

Western Christian 10, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 0

Westwood, Sloan 21, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 7

Winterset 35, North Polk, Alleman 21

Woodbury Central, Moville 14, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 2

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Story Details

Date: Sep 13, 2019 10:06PM (GMT 03:06)

Slug: AP-IA-FBH--Prep Scores

Headline: Friday’s Scores

Source: AP

Byline: By The Associated Press

Copyright: AP

Words: 761

PREP FOOTBALL=

Central City 54, West Central, Maynard 0

