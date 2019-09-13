Area Scores
Oelwein 21, Vinton-Shellsburg 14
Independence 47, Maquoketa 7
Edgewood-Colesburg 41, East Buchanan, Winthrop 8
Saint Ansgar 60, Starmont 0
North Fayette Valley 26, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0
MFL Mar Mac 35, Jesup 6
Rest of the state
AC/GC 54, Nodaway Valley 0
AGWSR, Ackley 72, Collins-Maxwell 46
Ankeny Centennial 21, Waterloo, West 13
Audubon 48, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 6
B-G-M 61, North Mahaska, New Sharon 6
Beckman, Dyersville 48, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 0
Bedford 60, Stanton 34
Benton Community 33, Center Point-Urbana 21
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 34, West Harrison, Mondamin 14
CAM, Anita 56, Glidden-Ralston 14
Carlisle 36, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 21
Cascade,Western Dubuque 27, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 16
Cedar Falls 28, Ankeny 27
Central Clinton, DeWitt 16, Wahlert, Dubuque 14
Charles City 14, Union Community, LaPorte City 6
Clarinda 34, Atlantic 20
Clarke, Osceola 34, Red Oak 27
Clear Creek-Amana 35, Fort Madison 13
Clear Lake 28, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 27
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 48, East Marshall, LeGrand 0
Coon Rapids-Bayard 62, Woodbine 49
Crestwood, Cresco 14, Waverly-Shell Rock 10
Dallas Center-Grimes 7, Ballard 0
Davis County, Bloomfield 28, Van Buren, Keosauqua 0
Denison-Schleswig 49, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 21
Des Moines Christian 50, Ogden 14
Des Moines, Roosevelt 42, Des Moines, East 21
Dike-New Hartford 69, North Butler, Greene 0
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 64, Rockford 14
Dubuque, Senior 28, Cedar Rapids, Washington 7
Earlham 48, Pleasantville 12
East Mills 52, Griswold 0
English Valleys, North English 33, Iowa Valley, Marengo 32
Fort Dodge 28, Indianola 21
Gilbert 15, Boone 8
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 52, Meskwaki Settlement School 20
Glenwood 48, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 6
Greene County 48, Saydel 7
Grundy Center 33, BCLUW, Conrad 0
Harlan 36, Carroll 21
Harris-Lake Park 49, River Valley, Correctionville 6
Hudson 38, GMG, Garwin 0
Iowa City High 28, Ames 25
Iowa Falls-Alden 28, Aplington-Parkersburg 13
Keokuk 21, West Burlington/Notre Dame 6
Lamoni 64, Murray 6
Lawton-Bronson 12, Hinton 6
LeMars 27, Sheldon 25
Lenox 58, Seymour-Moulton Udell 0
Lewis Central 70, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 7
Marshalltown 27, Mason City 7
Mediapolis 27, Pekin 20
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 40, Wilton 6
Missouri Valley 55, Riverside, Oakland 42
Mount Ayr 49, Central Decatur, Leon 14
Mount Pleasant 55, Central Lee, Donnellson 7
Muscatine 13, Davenport, West 7
Newell-Fonda 56, Siouxland Christian 0
Newman Catholic, Mason City 20, Nashua-Plainfield 14
Newton 42, Ottumwa 21
North Cedar, Stanwood 21, Camanche 7
North Linn, Troy Mills 28, Alburnett 14
North Tama, Traer 13, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 7
North Union 44, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 0
Northwood-Kensett 41, Dunkerton 0
OA-BCIG 64, Cherokee, Washington 19
Okoboji, Milford 22, Ruthven-Ayrshire 20
PCM, Monroe 19, Roland-Story, Story City 6
Panorama, Panora 15, Interstate 35,Truro 13
Regina, Iowa City 45, Pella Christian 13
Saint Ansgar 60, Starmont 0
Sibley-Ocheyedan 14, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 13
Sigourney-Keota 75, Albia 27
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 29, Akron-Westfield 0
Sioux City, North 20, Sioux City, West 19
Solon 44, Marion 0
South Central Calhoun 31, IKM-Manning 0
South Hardin 35, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0
South O’Brien, Paullina 15, Alta-Aurelia 0
South Winneshiek, Calmar 66, Postville 6
Southeast Polk 23, Iowa City West 21
Southeast Valley 34, Belmond-Klemme 18
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 47, Moravia 8
Southwest Valley 48, West Central Valley, Stuart 6
Spencer 28, MOC-Floyd Valley 0
Spirit Lake 42, Central Lyon 14
Springville 36, Kee, Lansing 14
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 38, Logan-Magnolia 7
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 40, Eagle Grove 8
St. Mary’s, Remsen 61, Kingsley-Pierson 2
Storm Lake 26, Humboldt 15
Tipton 21, Durant-Bennett 13
Treynor 49, Shenandoah 20
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 52, Midland, Wyoming 6
Underwood 49, Tri-Center, Neola 33
Unity Christian 8, Estherville Lincoln Central 0
Valley, West Des Moines 28, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 14
Van Meter 42, Madrid 0
Waukee 43, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 7
Waukon 38, New Hampton 6
Wayne, Corydon 42, Colfax-Mingo 29
West Bend-Mallard 52, Ar-We-Va, Westside 20
West Branch 39, Williamsburg 33
West Fork, Sheffield 35, Central Springs 0
West Hancock, Britt 50, Osage 18
West Lyon, Inwood 52, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 28
West Sioux 24, Sioux Center 6
Western Christian 10, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 0
Westwood, Sloan 21, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 7
Winterset 35, North Polk, Alleman 21
Woodbury Central, Moville 14, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 2
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Date: Sep 13, 2019
Headline: Friday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
Friday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
