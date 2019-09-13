SUMNER — North Fayette Valley’s TigerHawks beat the Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars 26-0 on Friday.
North Fayette Valley gained more than 100 yards rushing on its way to four rushing touchdowns. Running back Joel Grimes had two touchdowns and a large 53-yard run in the third quarter. Quarterback Kole Johnson had two rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown to Trey Darnall.
Sumner-Fredricksburg’s Dalton Block pressured Johnson all night and recorded at least one sack, and caused a mayhem for the rushing game as well, creating several negative yard runs.
UP NEXT
North Fayette Valley will be home next Friday against Denver. Sumner-Fredericksburg will on the road against be MFL-MarMac who on Friday crushed the J-Hawks in Jesup, 35-6.