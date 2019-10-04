CONRAD — Wapsie Valley posted its second shutout of the season as well as its highest point total Friday night on the road.
The Warriors improved to 2-1 in Class A, District 7, and 4-2 overall with a 54-0 win over BCLUW, Conrad, which has yet to win a game in 2019.
Wapsie Valley running back Brock Beesecker scored three rushing touchdowns and quarterback Kobe Risse threw for three and rushed for one, according to the Wapsie Athletics Twitter stream.
The Warriors took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Wapsie Valley scored first when quarterback Kobe Risse found Blayde Bellis in a back corner of the end zone. Less than six minutes later, Risse hit Bellis for a 7-yard scoring play. Dallas Wittenburg kicked both extra points.
Wapsie Valley pushed its lead to 40-0 by halftime.
Risse scored on a 57-yard run to open the second quarter, then Brock Beesecker broke into the end zone on a 1-yard plunge and Jordan Rubner caught a 12-yard touchdown pass. Beesecker closed the half with an 11-yard rushing touchdown. Wittenburg hit three of the four extra point kicks.
In the third quarter, Wapsie Valley extended its lead to 54-0. Kiks Rosengarten pulled in a 4-yard pass from Risse for a touchdown and Beesecker punched in his third touchdown of the day. Wittenburg’s extra point kicks were good.
Scoring by quarter
WV 14 26 14 0 — 54
BCLUW 0 0 0 0 — 0
UP NEXT
The Warriors travel to Hudson on Friday. Game time is 7 p.m.