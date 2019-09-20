FAIRBANK — Wapsie Valley Homecoming King Kiks Rosengarten and the Warriors defense shut down the visiting GMG Wolverines on Friday.
Wapsie Valley gave up only 17 rushing yards and 72 passing yards.
The Warriors offense wasn’t to be outdone, however, putting 50 points on the scoreboard by halftime.
Wapsie Valley improves to 3-1 overall with the resounding 50-0 win.
Warriors quarterback Kobe Risse was 6-for 12 for for 99 passing yards and three touchdowns, before he was pulled in the second half. Two of those scores went to receiver Blayde Bellis and one to running back Trevor Sauerbrei.
Sauerbrei led the Warriors ground game with for 119 yards and three rushing touchdowns. He also had 78 receiving yards.
Running back Brock Beesecker also scored a rushing touchdown.
Defensively, free safety Holten Robinson led with five tackles and one assist.
Wapsie Valley’s opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 2-yard touchdown run from Sauerbrei followed by a successful 2-point conversion.
Sauerbrei next plunged in for a 1-yard touchdown. The extra point kick was good.
Beesecker scored on a 9-yard run to end the quarter with the Warriors leading 21-0.
Risse started the second quarter scoring by connecting with Sauerbei on a 41 yard scoring pass. A 2-yard connection with Bellis, plus an good extra point kick lifted the Warriors to 36-0.
Sauerbrei brok loos for a 25-yard scoring run. The extra point kick was good, giving the home team a 43-point lead.
Risse threw and 8-yard touchdown pass for the game’s final score. The kick was good and the Warriors led 50-0 at the half.
Fifty points is the most Wapsie Valley has scored since its 52-13 win in Week 1 over Clayton Ridge.
The Warriors followed that up by going 1-1 on the road, winning 13-6 over Denver before losing 7-13 against to North Tama.
UP NEXT
Wapsie Valley, 3-1 overall, will travel to Calmar next Friday to take on South Winneshiek, which is also 3-1 coming off a 43-0 win at Starmont. Game time is 7 p.m.