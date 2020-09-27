WATERLOO -- Sumner-Fredericksburg is looking forward to its Homecoming game this week against Central Springs, following last Friday's shutout loss to Columbus Catholic in Waterloo.
The Sailors, who are 4-1 overall and 3-0 and atop in Class 1A District 4, scored once a quarter against the Cougars to win 28-0. Sumner-Fredericksburg is now 1-4 overall and 0-3 in the district.
"We came out playing really well against the district favorite," said Sumner-Fredericksburg Head Coach Jake Coyle. "We were able to get very good defensive stops and had success moving the ball on offense. Our young men played very well throughout the entire game, but gave up a couple big plays on defense, special teams and couldn't finish our offensive drives."
The Cougars had 112 rushing yards, with Peyton Schmitz leading with 71 yards on 28 carries. They had just 10 passing yards on one completion.
Cougars Klay Seehase and Beau Nederhoff each made defensive fumble recovery. Jaxon Willems made an interception.
In his five punts for 213 yards, Kody VanEngelenburg had one go 67 yards.
On kickoff returns, Kade Mitchell ran back two for 26 yards. Trace Meyer returned two for 33 yards. Owen Kime returned one for nine yards.
"We had a good week of practice and the boys have been making improvements each week. We hope to continue to work to improve our team for our upcoming game versus Central Springs. We are confident we can put an entire game together and show the potential of this team to finish our season strong!