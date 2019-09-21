ELKADER — The West Central Blue Devils ran hard, ran long, and ran often Friday in Elkader.
Matter of fact, West Central quarterbacks only put the ball in the air on 2-point conversion tries.
"We decided we needed to run right at them," said head coach Steve Milder.
It worked to the tune of 388 yards of total offense — all rushing yards — and a 68-34 victory over Central Elkader.
As the Blue Devil offense was pounding out yards, the defense kept Central Elkader in check, allowing only 152 rushing yards and 103 passing yards while snagging two interceptions and getting two fumble recoveries.
West Central's Aiden Nelson led the running attack with 182 yards on 21 carries. He scored four rushing touchdowns. He also scored a touchdown on a 40-yard punt return.
Brandon Cushion had 121 yards on nine carries, scoring two rushing touchdowns. He added a third touchdown on a 50-yard kickoff return.
Other Blue Devils to carry the ball were Anthony Martin (7 carries for 55 yards), Alan Orr (5-for-15), Hunter Kent-Thomas (3-for-15).
Defensively, the top three tacklers for West Central were Dalton Vick 12 solo tackles and five assists. Hunter Kent-Thomas had 8 solo, and 1 assist. Cooper Ingels had seven solo and one assist.
Scoring in Sequence
First quarter
CE - Collin McManigle 22-yard pass from Evan Schroeder (9:04) Run failed. WC 0, CE 6
WC - Aiden Nelson 1 yard run (4:35). Hunter Kent-Thomas pass from Dan McDonough for 2-pt conversion. WC 8, CE 6
CE - Evan Pensel 37-yard pass from Schroeder (3:10). Run failed. WC 8, CE 12
WC - Nelson 17-yard run (1:15). Brandon Cushion pass from McDonough. WC 16, CE 12
Second Quarter
CE - Safety. Kent-Thomas fumble recovery in the end zone (9:52). WC 16, CE 14
Third quarter
WC - Nelson 2-yard run (8:50). Nelson pass from McDonough. WC 24, CE 14
WC - Cushion 35-yard run (6:50). Kent-Thomas pass from McDonough good. WC 32, CE 14
WC - Nelson 40-yard punt return. McDonough run. WC 40, CE 14
WC - Cushion 30-yard run (1:50). Run failed. WC 46, CE 14
CE - Pensel 6-yard pass (0:33). Pass failed. WC 46, CE 20
WC - Cushion 50-yard kickoff return. (0:23). Kent-Thomas pass from McDonough. WC 54, CE 20
Fourth quarter
CE - Schroeder 1-yard run (9:26). Pass failed. WC 54, CE 26
WC - Nelson 40-yard run (9:12). Pass failed. WC 60, CE 26
CE - Sean Wilert 48-yard run (8:20). Schroeder run. WC 60, CE 34
WC - Anthony Martin 2-yard run (4:00). Creighton Houge pass from Nathan Dolf. WC 68, CE 34.
Scoring by quarter
West Central - 16 | 0 | 38 |14 – 68
Central Elkader - 12 | 2 | 6 | 14 — 34