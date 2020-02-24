Individuals wishing to file nomination papers to get on the ballot for either major party for the June 2 primary election, take note.
Papers for open state and federal congressional offices will be taken by the Iowa Secretary of State office beginning on Monday.
Given four-year terms in the Iowa Senate, District 28 Sen. Michael Breitbach (R-Strawberry Point), elected in 2012, will be up in 2020. The district covers Allamakee, Clayton, Fayette and Winneshiek counties.
Iowa House representatives serve two-year terms with the whole chamber up for re-election in even-numbered years, so District 64 Rep. Bruce Bearinger (D-Oelwein) and District 55 Rep. Michael Bergan (R-Dorchester) will be up.
Federal offices up are the Senate seat held by Joni Ernst (R-Red Oak), and House District 1 seat held by Abby Finkenauer (D-Dubuque).
Many have announced their intent to launch primary challenges against several of these candidates before filing formally opened.
Those seeking open county offices may file beginning next Monday, March 2.
State and federal office nomination papers will be due March 13.
Due dates for county papers vary by the office.
County partisan office papers will be due by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25 statewide:
Fayette County positions up for partisan election include one at-large supervisor seat, the auditor and sheriff.
Based on a percentage of Fayette County turnout in the last general election, which was the governor race, those filing for the Democrat primary will need 69 valid signatures, Republicans will need 91.
No-party papers for the following Fayette County offices are due Friday, March 20:
In the Fayette County townships, one trustee seat each will be up this year. Trustees must reside in the township, but there is no signature requirement.
Three Fayette County Soil and Water Commissioner seats are up this year at-large with 25 signatures needed.
Six Fayette County Ag Extension seats are up at-large, four for a four-year term and two to fill vacancies. Candidates need 25 signatures by Aug. 26.
BUCHANAN COUNTY
Papers for Buchanan County offices up for partisan election are due Wednesday, March 25.
These are the auditor, sheriff and one at-large supervisor seat, all for four-year terms, and the treasurer to fill the vacated term, in which two years remain.
Based on previous
gubernatorial election turnout, those filing in the Buchanan Democrat primary will need 78 signatures and Republicans will need 88.
No-party papers for the following offices are due Friday, March 20:
In the Buchanan County townships, one trustee seat each will be up this year. Trustees must reside in the township, but there is no signature requirement.
Three Buchanan County Soil and Water Commissioner seats are up this year at-large with 25 signatures needed.
Two Buchanan Hospital trustee seats are open for a six-year term with 50 signatures needed.
Four Buchanan County Ag Extension Council seats are open for a four-year term, with 25 signatures needed by Aug. 26.
The Elections Division of the Secretary of State’s office website offers candidate information at sos.iowa.gov/elections/candidates/index.html. The office is available to assist with questions about filing and to provide lists of registered voters, by phone at 1-888-SOS-VOTE or 515-281-0145, or by emailing sos@sos.iowa.gov.