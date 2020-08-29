St. Patrick’s Day is, for the most part, a day of celebration when everyone claims some sort of Irish heritage. But, March 17, 2020, will carry a more somber memory for businesses in the food service industry, as this year the corned beef and cabbage never got served.
“We were told at 10 after 10 that morning to shut down by noon,” said Diane Stone, owner of Country Cottage, 2301 S. Frederick Ave. in Oelwein, explaining the governor’s orders that were explicitly mandated that day. “We had deliveries that came in the day before the shutdown. Everything was left hanging,” she added.
Her restaurant with a seating capacity of more than 80, and a strong customer base, went suddenly silent, as did every other restaurant and bar in town. Diane was able to keep clientele through to-go, pick-up and some delivery of meals during the next two months.
“We did alright, and some days were much better than others, but nothing like when we were fully operational,” she said.
Then in mid-May, Gov. Kim Reynolds began easing up on the mandate and allowed food service businesses to reopen their doors to the public, but with strict limitations.
“Menus had to be able to be sanitized after each handling, or we had to print out disposable ones. Our seating was cut down to about 30 percent, we had to cut staff, change ordering procedures, purchase additional sanitizing supplies, and sometimes limit the menu due to difficulty in getting products,” Diane said.
But, she said, it could be worse. Right now, Diane is dealing with trying to add to her depleted staff. Workers took the layoffs because the unemployment and pandemic assistance was very enticing.
“When they’re getting $600 a week and unemployment, that calculates to about $15 an hour. I can’t match those wages and they don’t want to come back,” Diane said. Her staff before the pandemic hit was more than 20 employees, now there are nine. “I could use a few more,” she said.
Stone has operated Country Cottage 17 years. This isn’t her first setback, having gone through a fire, storm damage and a couple of run ins with vehicles damaging the building, but this year has, by far, been the most challenging.
A quote from former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt is printed on the wall menu that pretty much defines Diane’s outlook, “If life were predictable, it would cease to be life, and be without flavor.”
But Diane also said she never dreamed the pandemic would go on this long.
Deb Kellogg Rummel, of Delish at Decades, shared similar feelings in a recent interview.
If the Oelwein’s restaurant owners could only make one claim to fame and not their fabulous hot beef sandwiches, barbecued ribs, authentic Italian, Mexican, Asian, Greek cuisines, special coffees and desserts, it would be their resilience.
Deb and her daughter, Ziana Glew, own and operate Delish at Decades, a niche coffee shop venue within a unique downtown gift shop located in the historic former Hub City Bakery at 25 S. Frederick Ave.
“I never thought it would be this long,” Deb said. Delish made the decision not to open back up for indoor seating in mid-May because their little kitchen-like dining area only had a handful of tables. Although they also had an extra loft area at the back of the store that was separate, it was not a large enough space to maintain the six-foot distancing rule and still be practical.
Deb and Ziana opted to stick with meals to go, delivery and curbside pickup.
“Our menu is limited, with daily specials and a few standard items, so that hasn’t been the biggest adjustment,” Deb said. For the mother and daughter, the pandemic has taken a big gouge out of their external business, and makes for an uncertain future.
“We were busy in March and into April with carry outs. Being a small business has had its advantage to begin with. But things have tapered off quite a bit,” she said.
Deb explained they regularly hosted card and book clubs in the loft area, along with civic club meetings that would have a lunch or dessert with the gathering. Those groups are either not meeting, or choosing to meet in an open area like City Park now that the weather is suitable.
She said they have had a strong customer base since opening four years ago in August 2016, but many of those customers are older and are staying home in self-isolation during these times. They have tried home deliveries but with just the two of them, it is not possible to promise that service.
Delish at Decades was also supported with a thriving catering business, but receptions, class reunions and other booked events have had to cancel. They have a few bookings for next year that, hopefully, will be held as planned, but Deb said the far-off bookings aren’t going to sustain them in the present.
The big yellow sign in the storefront window at Decades states, “A New Kind of Open,” with boxes marked for carry-out, delivery and curbside pickup of orders. It’s their new normal, but they hope the sign can be retired to pandemic memorabilia, and will not be a permanent fixture.
“We have to listen to the medical and health experts, social distance, and wear a mask, if we’re going to get past it,” Deb said of the pandemic. “I hope residents continue to remember we’re all in this together and try to support local businesses when they can.”