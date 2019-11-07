HAZLETON – Iowans will have a fall opportunity to tour a forest and ask questions during the Fontana Park Forestry Field Day Nov. 8.
Located in northeastern Iowa, in Buchanan County, this field day is being held by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Buchanan County Conservation Board.
Participants will get expert advice on tree identification, forest improvement, tree planting considerations and tornado recovery efforts, and an update on emerald ash borer.
The forest sustained tornado damage in 2008, and the field day will feature a discussion on recovery and re-establishment efforts.
Alex Hoffman, forestry specialist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, said the field day will be an easy walk, with at least a half-dozen stops along the way, for presentations and discussion.
“I hope people see this as a beneficial opportunity to ask questions, see some forestry in person, and maybe inspire some forestry management of their own,” Hoffman said.
Fontana Park is located at 1883 125th St., Hazleton, Iowa. Sign in begins at 8:30 a.m., with the event beginning at 9 a.m. Participants register as they arrive - there is no fee to attend.
For more information, contact Hoffman at 563-608-0385, or alex.hoffman@dnr.iowa.gov.