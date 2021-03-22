A Fayette woman who taught for 28 years in the Upper Iowa University English Department has filed suit accusing her former employer of retaliating against her for complaining about what she reasonably believed was workplace discrimination.
Katherine Thomas, 59, filed her petition in Fayette County District Court on March 9. It seeks unspecified damages for emotional distress, mental anguish, compensatory relief, attorney fees, and court costs as well as further any relief the court deems just and equitable.
On Jan. 29, the Iowa Civil Rights Commission issued a right-to-sue letter acting on her complaint filed with the commission in September 2020.
In her lawsuit, Thomas says she has been an instructor in the English Department from 1992 to 2020 with the same man continually serving as the chair of the department.
Beginning "in about 2017" the chair began making derogatory comments toward her relating to her being a woman, she said, adding that in front of others he would say she was a poor student, the lawsuit says.
It also says she confronted the chair after he said "Are you PMSing or something?" to a female colleague. Thomas told him the comment was inappropriate, she says.
Beyond that, Thomas told the chair "multiple times that his conduct was offensive and unwelcome" but that "did not effectively stop the harassment," the lawsuit says.
Thomas says she complained to UIU's Human Resources Department in 2017 and 2018.
Also in 2018, the university told her she was no longer qualified to teach the courses she had taught for 26 years and she was demoted to a non-faculty position, she says in the lawsuit.
She made complaints to UIU Human Resources about the chair in 2019 and early 2020, she said, and in April 2020 she was placed on furlough status.
Thomas submitted a written summary of her discrimination complaint to Human Resources on May 19, 2020. UIU told her that it investigated her complaint and found "no unfair treatment based on sex, age or any other protected group," and scheduled a July 14 Zoom meeting with her, at which UIU terminated her employment, she says.