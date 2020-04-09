The former director of Little Husky Childcare in Oelwein pleaded guilty last week to stealing nearly $10,000 from the organization over nearly a year's time.
Jessica Bratten, 39, of Oelwein, is scheduled to be sentenced at 10 a.m. Monday, April 13, in Fayette County District Court. The hearing will be held by telephone or video conference.
Bratten filed a written plea of guilty on Friday to second-degree theft, a Class D felony, as part of a plea agreement accepted by Fayette County Attorney W. Wayne Saur. In exchange, prosecution will recommend two to five years of supervised probation on a suspended five-year prison sentence and $750 fine, requiring her to pay restitution and allowing her to request a deferred judgment.
Under a deferred judgment, if Bratten successfully completes her probation, the court could eventually drop the felony charge and she would avoid conviction.
The court is not bound by the plea agreement and could sentence Bratten to up to five years in prison and fine her $7,500.
If the court does not accept the agreement, Bratten could withdraw her guilty plea.
Bratten admitted in her plea that from Oct. 24, 2018 to Sept. 30, 2019, she took between $1,500 and $10,000 from Little Husky Daycare and Preschool to pay personal bills or for other personal matters on various days and times.
According to an accounting for restitution by Little Husky Learning Center filed with the court in December, the total theft was $9,811.07. She paid $2,331.74 in checks to herself and $7,479.33 in payments elsewhere, the largest of which were to Alliant Energy.
The filing also noted the organization filed an insurance claim and planned to pay $2,000 deductible.
Bratten was represented by attorney John J. Sullivan.
Bratten's theft was found out after Josh Ehn, who chaired the Little Husky Learning Center Childcare Board, found an irregularity during a review of financial documents in October. An investigation was launched with the county attorney's office and she was summoned by the court on Nov. 22, 2019, to answer to the theft charge.
Bratten had been employed at the center from August 2018 until the Childcare Board of Directors dismissed her in October 2019.
The Little Husky Childcare Center leases Oelwein School District space in the Little Husky Learning Center. Ehn, who is the Oelwein Community Schools superintendent, served as the chairperson of the LHLC Board, but there was nothing financially or organizationally tying the two organizations together, he said.