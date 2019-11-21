The Little Husky Learning Center Board has dismissed childcare director Jessica Bratten, who is accused of embezzling around $10,000 in center funds, according to a news release issued Thursday afternoon.
An investigation with the Fayette County Attorney's Office was launched after Josh Ehn, who chairs the LHLC Childcare Board, found an irregularity during a review of financial documents in October.
"An investigation took place that involved reviewing financial statements and obtaining financial receipts from public and private parties," Ehn said in the LHLC news release.
The investigation — which took several weeks as Ehn worked with the county attorney to issue subpoenas for specific documents — concluded that Bratten embezzled about $10,000 in center funds for personal use over the course of a year.
"All investigation materials were turned over to the Oelwein Police Department, where a criminal investigation has taken place," Ehn said. "Officials with the LHLC Center have cooperated with the investigation. Charges will be filed shortly."
Bratten had been employed at the center from August 2018 until the Childcare Board of Directors dismissed her in October 2019.
The LHLC Board has appointed Shelly Vawter as the new director.
"She is currently serving in this role and working to place the organization back on a strong financial position," Ehn said.
"During the course of this investigation it was also discovered that there was a failure to fully pay proper payroll taxes," Ehn said. "The Center is working with accountants, the IRS, and Iowa Department of Management to fulfill these obligations.
The Little Husky Childcare Center leases Oelwein School District space in the Little Husky Learning Center. Ehn, who is the Oelwein Community Schools superintendent, serves as the chairperson of the LHLC Board, but here is nothing financially or organizationally tying the two organizations together, he said.
Greater Oelwein Area Childcare Center, Inc. is a 501c3 operating only in Oelwein.