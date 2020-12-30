Former West Central School Board president, Jack Williams, 61, of Westgate, died on Sunday, Dec. 27, at MercyOne Medical Center in Oelwein.
Williams served 13 years on the West Central School Board, 11 as president.
Current West Central Board President Chad Ingels posted a remembrance to the school district’s Facebook page.
“Jack was the driving force behind West Central’s financial improvement in the early 2000s,” Ingels said. “WC was in a financial hole; changes were made, high expectations were set and within 15 years, West Central built a new school. There were a lot of stress-filled board meetings during some of those trying years, but Jack’s stories and straight-talking attitude brought some levity and a lot of perspective to the table.
“There won’t be another like Jack Williams, but we should work to emulate his enthusiasm for our community and school.”
“Jack’s visitation will be held at West Central on Sunday, January 3, from 3 to 7 p.m.,” Ingels noted. “All are welcome to stop by to visit the family; however, per school policy, masks will be required.
Williams has many relatives in the area including Julie Williams of Oelwein, who is also an Oelwein School Board member.
An obituary appeared in the Wednesday, Dec. 30, Daily Register and is linked from the web version of this story. Jamison Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein is in charge of arrangements.