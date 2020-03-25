WEST UNION —The former movie theater that is an office for the Department of Human Services in downtown West Union collapsed Wednesday.
Fayette Newspapers is reporting that nearby citizens said they heard a a loud boom at about 4:55 p.m. and the building was on the ground. No one was in the building at the time of the collapse
According to building owner Ray Steffens, office workers left the building at noon and construction workers evacuated just minutes before the building fell after they were inspecting structural issues with the building, Fayette Newspapers.
In the building next to the collapsed theater, the Michael Insurance Agency is operating as normal.
According to online property records, the DHS building at 129 N. Vine St., was constructed in 1884. Its 2019 total assessed value was $149,580.