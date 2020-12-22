A former Westgate man who was free on a $100,000 bond after being charged with murder is back in the Fayette County Jail. He is accused of violating probation and threatening to kill a woman he knows.
Dean Alan Hettinger, 24, of Oelwein, was charged Monday in Fayette County District court with third-degree criminal mischief and first-degree harassment. He is being held in jail without bond for probation and pre-trial supervision violations.
Magistrate John J. Sullivan has issued an order banning Hettinger from contacting the woman.
Hettinger’s next court appearance on the mischief and harassment charges is set for 11:30 a.m. Dec. 31 at the county courthouse in West Union.
According to criminal complaints filed by Oelwein Police, Hettinger made multiple threats against the woman on Nov. 1 via cell phone messages, such as “I hope you know I truly will kill you,” and “Bro I’m telling you if you don’t tell me who your (sic) with an where your (sic) at ... gonna get nasty.” He also threatened to “blow that ... house down” if he didn’t get the answer.
Police also said, “Because of Dean’s violent history and being out on pretrial release for murder 1st degree, he has the means and capability to carry out his threats.”
Court documents said that Hettinger, now living in Oelwein, and the woman argued on Friday, Dec. 11, and he took and destroyed her cell phone.
“Dean took the cellular telephone and threw it in the bathroom toilet and then against the wall, shattering the phone,” police reported.
The next day, an acquaintance of the woman reported that she was staying with them out of town afraid for her safety and “they believe that Dean is out of control and is really going to hurt someone,” says a probation violation report by Hettinger’s probation officer, David Creery.
Creery also reported accusations that Hettinger had physically assaulted the woman at least twice and she was afraid of him hurting her and her dog.
Oelwein police requested a warrant on Dec. 17 for Hettinger’s arrested for violating the probation linked to a 2019 conviction for driving while barred as a habitual offender. Along with the threats, violations included missing appointments with his probation officer and failing to maintain employment.
District Court Judge Richard D. Stochl issued arrest warrants on Dec. 18 for probation and pretrial supervision violations. Hettinger was to be held without bond.
On Sunday, Dec. 20, at 3:50 p.m., Oelwein officers arrested Hettinger, delivering him to jail.
Hettinger’s trial on first-degree murder and child endangerment charges is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. March 3. He was released from jail on May 11 on a $100,000 bond, but was subject to ankle monitoring by the Department of Corrections.
Hettinger’s original bond was set at $1 million, but was reduced to $100,000 after Public Defender Aaron Hawbaker filed an emergency motion on April 14 for pretrial release because of the public health and safety threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Stochl on April 27 reduced Hettinger’s bond to $100,000 and required ankle monitoring.
Hettinger, a resident of Westgate at the time, was arrested in May 2019 accused of mortally injuring a 4-week-old boy, including causing bleeding on the brain, over the weekend of April 27-29, 2019. The child died on May 27, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. An autopsy revealed the child had 36 rib fractures.