DES MOINES — Wapsie Valley High School ag teacher and FFA adviser Wyatt Forsyth is among seven finalists for Iowa’s 2020-2021 Golden Owl Award.
Presented by Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. and the Iowa FFA Foundation, the award recognizes agricultural educators across Iowa for their contributions to shaping the next generation of leaders in the field.
Each finalist will receive an individualized plaque and $500 to help fund future educational efforts and will be entered into a final selection stage for the chance to be crowned as Iowa’s Ag Educator of the Year.
In partnership with the Iowa FFA Foundation, Nationwide collected more than 400 nominations for the award from local students, fellow teachers, parents and community members from August to December 2020.
The grand-prize winner will earn the Ag Educator of the Year designation and receive a $3,000 Nationwide-funded check to help bring new educational opportunities to the school’s program and students and the coveted Golden Owl Award trophy.
Nationwide is also investing $5,000 in each participating state’s FFA organization, including the Iowa FFA Foundation, to further support aspiring agriculture professionals.
To learn more, visit www.GoldenOwlAward.com.