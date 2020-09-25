ROWLEY — Buchanan County Conservation is hosting Fossil Fun Day at the Boeis Bend Area, 2465 278th St., Rowley, at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 14.
Attendees will get an idea of what Iowa was like millions of years ago during this event on National Fossil Day. Discover the plants and animals that existed in Iowa 400 million years ago. Learn how fossils formed, where to find them, and have a chance to make your own fossil. There will be time to collect some fossils to take home and start your own collection.