The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office responded to burglaries over the weekend at two rural residences.
On Saturday, Feb. 1, Sheriff’s Deputies located a burglary in progress at 11:10 a.m. at 2298 Viking Ave., a residence one-quarter mile north of Highway 3 on county road V56. Deputies arrested Richard Lusher of Evansdale and Jerred Clos of Waterloo at the scene. Both were charged with burglary third degree, a Class D felony. They were taken to the Bremer County Jail.
On Sunday, Feb. 2, at 8:42 a.m. Bremer County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a burglary in progress at 2760 Midway Ave., a residence two miles south of Denver and a mile east of Highway 63. Deputies arrested Dylan Stull and Allison McPherson, both of Waterloo. Stull was charged with attempted burglary third degree, possession of burglary tools and carrying weapons, all aggravated misdemeanors. McPherson was charged with attempted burglary third degree, aggravated misdemeanor, and unlawful possession of a prescription drug, serious misdemeanor.