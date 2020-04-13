FAYETTE — The National Wrestling Coaches Association has announced the 2020 Division II All-American teams and four Peacocks have earned the honor. Seniors Justin Folley (133), Nick Baumler (197) and Triston Westerlund (285), as well as freshman Chase Luensman (149) were named among the 100 All-Americans by the NWCA.
Normally, the NCAA Division II All-American honors are earned at the NCAA Championships in early March, but with all Championships cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NWCA felt that they could step up and vote on All-Americans based on each wrestler’s overall body of work through the NCAA Super Regionals and up to the NCAA Division II Championships.
“With the cancellation of the national tournament the NWCA Division II leadership group thought it was still very appropriate to name All-Americans this year,” said Jason Warthan, NWCA Division II President and University of Indianapolis Head Wrestling Coach. “The leadership group did a great job of weighing different options and polling the membership. We are happy that we can make the most out of an incredibly unfortunate situation. Although this is not the same as having a national tournament, these individuals should be recognized for their amazing season results and super-regional tournaments. Congratulations to the 2020 All-Americans and National Qualifiers.”
Folley earned his fourth All-American honor, twice at Ellsworth Community College and twice at Upper Iowa, while Baumler scored his third straight All-American honor at Upper Iowa. Luensman and Westerlund both earned their first All-American award.
Folley went 26-2 as a senior claiming the runner-up spot at the NCAA Super Region V Championships at 133 pounds. The Matteson, Ill. product posted 18 bonus-point wins including 6 falls, 3 technical falls and 9 majors. Over his two seasons in Peacock blue and white, Folley recorded a 58-11 mark with 37 bonus-point wins including 17 falls, four tech falls and 16 majors.
Baumler, just like Folley, only lost twice in 2019-20. The senior 197-pounder went 31-2 claiming the NCAA Super Region V title and earning Co-NSIC Wrestler of the Year honors. Baumler claimed 17 bonus-point wins this season thanks to an incredible 115 takedowns; he averaged nearly 3.5 takedowns per match en route to an average 9 points a bout. In his four-year career, the West Union, Iowa native pushed his career record at Upper Iowa to 104-29 including a freshman campaign at 184 pounds and three years at 197. Nearly half of his victories came with bonus points (50) including 13 by fall, five by tech fall and 32 by major decision.
Westerlund had a tremendous senior season for the Peacocks. The heavyweight went 25-5 and capped off his final campaign by winning 15 of his final 16 matches and the NCAA Super Region V title. Over the last two seasons, Westerlund has been UIU’s mainstay at heavyweight twice garnering All-NSIC accolades. In his time with UIU, the Owatonna, Minn. product has recorded a 69-27 mark with 22 bonus-point wins including 18 falls, three tech falls and a major.
Luensman moved into the varsity lineup at the NWCA National Duals and made the most of his opportunity. The true freshman racked up win after win over ranked opponents in the 149-pound weight class and even gave two-time NCAA Division II Champ Chris Eddins of the University of Pittsburg-Johnstown a run for his money dropping a 7-5 decision. The Monticello, Iowa native went 30-9 this season with 12 bonus-point wins including three falls, four tech falls and five majors. He closed out his first season with the Peacocks earning third place at the NCAA Super Region V Championships.